Vivo V23e 5G Smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Spotted on Geekbench Listing

Vivo is set to launch its new smartphone in Thailand. The Vivo V23e 5G, a new smartphone from the Chinese company, will be released in Thailand on November 23. The smartphone, which has the model number V2126, has appeared on Geekbench ahead of its introduction. The listing includes information such as the Android version, RAM, and processor for the Vivo V23e 5G. The phone’s complete design and camera specifications are revealed on a webpage available on the Vivo Thailand website. It revealed that the forthcoming Vivo device would come with a 44MP selfie camera on the front, triple cameras at the back, and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Vivo V23e (V2126) Geekbench Listing

The Vivo V23e 5G bears the model number V2126, according to the Geekbench listing. According to the listing, it will be powered by the MT6833V/PNZA, which is the model number of the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which supports 5G. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM, however additional memory configurations may be available at launch. In the single-core and multi-core tests, it received 471 and 1,551 points, respectively. The phone comes pre-installed with Android 11 and, most likely, the FuntouchOS overlay on top.

The Vivo V23e 5G appears to be identical to the 4G edition in terms of appearance, courtesy to a live website in Thailand that disclosed its appearance and several other characteristics ahead of schedule. The power button and volume buttons are located on the phone's right side. At the bottom are the USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and microphones. The three camera sensors, as well as an LED flash, are housed in a rectangular module. A primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro sensor will make up the triple camera setup. The phone features a flat-screen with tiny bezels and a notch with a 44-megapixel selfie camera.

According to a tipster @Sudhanshu1414, the phone will be offered in two colour options, Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow, with an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. For pricing and other details, we have to wait till next week when it becomes official.

