Vivo V23e spotted in IMEI database, India launch seems imminent

Vivo seems to be working on the launch of a new series of smartphones called the Vivo V23 lineup. Earlier today a popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a screenshot of Vivo V23e, which was taken from the IMEI database confirming the name of the device. The listing in the database suggests an imminent launch in the country. The Vivo V23 series is going to be the successor of the V21 series, which was launched earlier this year. Let’s have a closer look at the IMEI listing of the Vivo V23e.

Vivo V23e IMEI database listing suggests an imminent launch

According to the listing on the IMEI database, the Vivo V23e will be carrying the model number V2116. Besides, the listing hasn’t revealed anything about the specifications or camera details of the phone. However, it suggests that the company is looking for an imminent launch of the device in India and we could see the phone on other certification websites in the coming days.

This is the first time the Vivo V23e has been spotted on the interweb and there’s no other information available about it at the moment. Being a successor to Vivo V21e, the upcoming Vivo V23e is expected to arrive with certain improvements in terms of hardware and design.

Vivo V21e 5G specifications and features

Just to recall, the Vivo V21e 5G was launched in India back in June and it comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The handset has a waterdrop notch design to make some room for the front camera sensor and slim bezels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The handset packs a decent 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo V21e features a dual-rear camera sensor with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

It seems that the upcoming Vivo V23e is going to arrive with significant upgrades and also offer 5G connectivity like the predecessor. More information about the upcoming smartphone is expected to arrive in the near future, so watch this space for regular updates.

