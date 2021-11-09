Vivo V23e with MediaTek G96 chipset launched; Specs, price and more

Vivo launched the V23e in Vietnam with extended RAM 2.0 technology. The headset is a successor to the Vivo V21e that was launched globally. The all new Vivo V23e has a triple rear camera unit and an AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. This smartphone runs on FuntouchOS 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. Read the story till the end to know more about the Vivo V23e smartphone.

Vivo V23e smartphone: Specifications

The newly launched Vivo V23e dual sim smartphone sports a 6.44 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset runs on FuntouchOS12 based on Android 11 and packs an octa-core MediaTek G96 chipset under the hood with an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

For optics, the Vivo V23e features a triple rear camera unit that includes a 64 megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2 megapixel macro lens and an ultra-wide lens of 8 megapixel. The front camera of the device is 50 megapixel with an f/2.0 lens and is capable of capturing high quality selfies.

On the connectivity front, the handset has 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.2 connection, a USB type-C port and GPS/ A-GPS. The device has ambient light, magnetometer, accelerometer and a proximity sensor.

The fingerprint scanner is inside the display and the device carries a 4,050 maH battery with 44 W fast charging support. Vivo V23e measures 160.87 x 74.28 x 7.36 mm and weighs 172 grams.

Vivo V23e smartphone: Price and availability

The newest member of the Vivo’s V series family, the V23e is priced at VND 8,490,000 which is roughly Rs 27,800 in Indian currency for 9 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The handset is available in Blue Rose and Black colour options on the Vivo Vietnam website.

