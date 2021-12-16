Vivo V23Pro May Come with Colour Changing Flourite Glass Design; Read More

Vivo has been on a roll in recent months, introducing a slew of new products to the market. Vivo is now planning to end the year with a likely final launch in 2021. On December 22, the business plans to introduce its new Vivo S12 series in China, coupled with the second-generation Vivo Watch 2. According to 91Mobiles, Vivo is planning to introduce the Vivo V23 Pro smartphone in India in January, most likely on January 4th. The phone will be marketed as a luxury mid-range device with the possibility of 5G network access. The Vivo V23 Pro has been the subject of recent rumours, and as the launch date approaches, more details are emerging through new rumours. In a recent leak the phone's main feature, the colour-changing glass, has been disclosed.

Vivo V23 Pro Colour Changing Rear Panel

According to a recent 91Mobiles report, the Vivo V23 Pro will include India's first Changeable Fluorite Glass design, which is a ground-breaking and one-of-a-kind design for a conventional smartphone. When the back panel is exposed to UV light and sunshine, it undergoes a chemical reaction that causes the colour of the back panel to change. When compared to AG matte glass, it is considered to have fuller crystals that produce superior light reflection and glitter. All of this sounds impressive, and it'll be exciting to see how different the Vivo V23 Pro's design will be.

The Geekbench listing of the forthcoming Vivo smartphone showed that the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will power the Vivo V23 Pro. It received 679 single-core points and 2707 multi-core points in Geekbench v5. The phone features 8GB RAM and runs on Android 12. When it comes to cameras, the V23 Pro is said to have a 64MP primary lens on the back.

Vivo's V23e smartphone was unveiled in India earlier this year, and it features a 6.44-inch waterdrop notch display with Full HD+ resolution. It has a triple-camera array with a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 44-megapixel camera ensures high-quality selfies. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 810 SoC and a 4,050 mAh battery. The previously launched Vivo V23e is powered by Android 11OS.

