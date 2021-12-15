Vivo Watch 2 Alleged Pricing and Design Tipped Ahead of Launch; Read More

Vivo is set to debut its S12 series smartphone in China on December 20, 2022. In addition to the S12 series, Vivo will also launch its Watch 2 in China on the same day. The Vivo Watch 2 will be the successor of the Vivo Watch launched in September. According to a Gizmochina report, the brand unveiled a new poster today to validate the design of the Watch 2. At the same time, a Weibo user has revealed the prices of the two smartwatch models.

Vivo Watch 2 Alleged Specifications

According to the reports, The Vivo Watch 2 poster reveals that the watch will have a circular dial. Voice calls, heart rate tracking, and a step counter are all confirmed in the photograph. The watch appears to be coupled with a silicone strap, which will be available in either black or white.

The previously released renders of the device revealed a similar round design as well as some of the smartwatch's planned functions. Heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and a step counter are just a few of the interesting features. The mockups also reveal that the device will be able to make audio calls.

The report also states that the Vivo Watch 2 would have a battery life of up to 7 days. This can be true because the TENAA entry for the Vivo Watch 2 from October revealed that it had a 515mAh battery and an OLED display. The brand has also begun the device's reservations. According to rumours circulating on Weibo, the Vivo Watch 2 will be 46mm in diameter and will be available in Bluetooth and e-SIM variants. It will also have a GPS built-in.

Another Weibo user claimed that these variations are expected to cost 1,299 Yuan ($204) and 1,699 Yuan ($267), respectively. To recall, the original Vivo Watch was released in September of last year for 1,299 Yuan ($204). It did not, however, have the capability for voice calls. The previously launched Vivo Watch was available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. The Vivo Watch 2 is expected to debut in only one size: 46mm.

