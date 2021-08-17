Vivo X60 received a price slash of Rs 3,000 in India; Here are the new prices

Vivo X60 series made its way to the Indian market back in March this year. The smartphone series includes the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+. The smartphone series was launched at a starting price tag of Rs 37,990, but it seems that the company has decided to axe the price of the Vivo X60 handset in the country. Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the X70 series and the company is expected to launch the smartphone in the second half of the IPL season. Vivo has chopped the price of two storage options of Vivo X60 by Rs 3,000. Here are the details.

Vivo X60 price drop in India



According to the popular tipster Abhishek Yadav the company has slashed the price of the Vivo X60 in India by Rs 3,000. The smartphone at Rs 37,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is now available for sale at Rs 34,990. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage is priced at Rs 39,990, which was launched at a price point of Rs 41,990. The handset received a price slash of Rs 2,000. Alongside, the company is still offering a cashback of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit credit card transactions.





Vivo X60 specifications



Just to recall the Vivo X60 was launched in India powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The handset is clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and a 256GB storage variant. Under the hood, the smartphone bags a beefy 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



The smartphone flaunts a 6.56-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376x 1080 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. As far as cameras are concerned, the handset offers a triple rear camera with the combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera + 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 13-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront it houses a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.