Vivo X70 Pro and Pro Plus prices in India leaked ahead of launch; here are the details

Earlier this month, Vivo expanded its range of Y series smartphones in India by launching the Vivo Y72 5G. Now, the company is planning to launch its latest X series of devices in the country. While the brand hasn’t yet officially announced anything, it is rumoured to release three new X series handsets in the country – the Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro Plus. A few weeks ago, some details regarding the specs of the X70 series phones. Now, a report has claimed to have revealed the pricing and launch timeline of the X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus for India.

Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus’ price in India leaked

According to the source, the Vivo X70 Pro will be priced at around Rs 50,000 in India, making it a premium offering. As for the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, the phone’s price in the country is said to cost approximately Rs 70,000, making it the most expensive model in the new series. As far as the base Vivo X70 variant is concerned, the smartphone is expected to be available for under Rs 50,000 in the country. It’s worth mentioning that the aforementioned pricing is tentative only, so it could be a little different at the launch.

Vivo X70 series India launch set for September

Furthermore, the report claims that a Vivo official, who wishes to remain anonymous, has revealed that the Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro Plus will be launched in India in September. Notably, the company will be launching the new X series phones during the upcoming IPL 2021 season. So we can expect the brand to start promoting as well as teasing the new handsets from late August. We will have to wait and watch for now.

Vivo X70 series leaked specs

According to the previous reports, the Vivo X70 will be arriving with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display, which will offer full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to have a punch-hole design and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. The device is said to have a large f/1.15 aperture for the primary sensor. The handset is also rumoured to flaunt five-axis image stabilisation, making it the first smartphone to offer this feature. No other details regarding the specs of the X70 series are available at the moment.

Source