Vivo X70 series launch expected in September; renders leaked ahead of launch

Multiple reports in the past have indicated that the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to introduce its new X series handsets at some point in September. The brand is expected to launch as many as three new models in the series, which will be dubbed the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+. These will arrive as the successors to the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming devices have been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Now, the popular gadget tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks has shared alleged renders of the entire Vivo X70 series smartphones.

Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ design leaked ahead of launch

As you can see in the images, the Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ will be largely identical when it comes to the design. All three will be featuring a cut-out towards the top of the screen in the centre to accommodate the single selfie camera. They will be arriving with a large rectangular camera module on the back, which will be placed at the top left corner and house multiple lenses. The Vivo X70 Pro+ model’s rear will resemble the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone. Its camera module covers almost one-third of the back panel.

The renders indicate that the Vivo X70 will be featuring a flat display, while the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ will be offering a curved screen. The power button and volume rocker of all three smartphones will be placed on the right side, while the bottom has the USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. All three Vivo X70 series models will be featuring in-display fingerprint sensors. As you can see in the photos, the Vivo X70 model will be offering three cameras on the back, while the X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ will have four lenses.

Vivo X70 series specifications and features leaked so far

According to the reports, the Vivo X70 will be having a flat 6.5-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ models are said to have 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch full HD+ curved screens respectively. The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro models are expected to be fuelled by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, while the X70 Pro+ is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. All three devices will be having ZEISS camera technology as well.

As we mentioned earlier, the Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ are expected to be launched in India at some point in September. If the reports are to be believed, the company will release the new smartphones around the time IPL 2021 resumes on September 19th.

Source - 1 / 2 / 3