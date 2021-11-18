Vivo X80 Pro and X80 Pro+ to launch in India next year; Read more

Vivo is working on the new X80 series smartphone and we can expect it to launch early next year. It will launch as a successor to the Vivo X70 lineup and will include Vivo X80 Pro, X80, X80 Pro+. The rumours suggest that the handset will carry MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and feature a display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The Vivo X80 series smartphone will also get upgraded cameras. According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Vivo X80 lineup will be launched next year in January or February and the higher end models will launch first. The company might launch the base model of the lineup later.

Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+: Expected Specifications

The three variants of the upcoming Vivo X80 lineup, X80 Pro+, X80 Pro and X80, are expected to launch in January or February next year. According to rumours, the Vivo X80 will have a Full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chipset.

For optics, the handset may come with a rear camera setup featuring a primary lens of 50 megapixel and a 12 megapixel telephoto lens. Other details about the three variants of the Vivo X80 lineup is unknown; however, we will hear more rumours as we get closer to the launch date.

The Vivo X80 series smartphones will launch as a successor to the Vivo X70 series that was launched in September this year. However, the company has launched the higher end variants and the base variant is yet to be announced.

Vivo X70 series: Specifications and price

Just to recall, Vivo launched the X70 Pro on 9th September with a 6.56 inch display with 1,080 x 2,376 pixels screen resolution. The handset carries an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with 8 GB RAM. The X70 pro smartphone has a quad camera unit on the rear tha features a primary sensor of 50 megapixel, two 12 megapixel ultra-wide lens and wide-lens each and an 8 megapixel macro lens. It runs on Android 11 based FunTouchOS 12.

Vivo X70 Pro is priced at Rs 46,990 for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity while the variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity will cost you Rs 49,990.

