Vivo Y15A with massive 5,000mAh battery launched; Specifications and Price

Vivo has launched its most awaited budget segment smartphone the Vivo Y15A in the Philippines market with an array of features. The company has recently launched the Vivo Y15s (2021) variant in Singapore and Indonesia. Talking about the Vivo Y15A, the handset comes with highlighted features like waterdrop notch, MediaTek display, massive 5,000mAh battery, dual-rear camera setup and a lot more among the others. The newly launched smartphone seems to arrive with similar specifications to the Vivo Y15s (2021), let’s have a closer look at the price, features, and specifications of the newly launched smartphone. \

Vivo Y15A Specifications

The Vivo Y15A comes with a 6.51-inch IPS HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also houses a waterdrop notch design to accommodate the selfie camera setup. Under the hood, the Y15A is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Vivo Y15A features a dual-rear camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an LED flash. The rear camera module is placed at the top-left corner of the phone. At the front, the newly launched Y15A sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls that sits underneath the waterdrop notch.

The smartphone packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. On the connectivity part, the Y15A offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, microSD, a side-facing fingerprint scanner, a micro USB slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo Y15A pricing

The Vivo Y 15A is launched with a price tag of PHP 7,999 (approx USD 160) in the Philippines market. The smartphone will be available for grabs in colours like Water Green and Mystic Blue.