Vivo Y21T Key Specifications Revealed in a Leaked Promotional Poster Ahead of Launch

Vivo is preparing to introduce its new Y-series mid-range smartphone in early January 2022. Vivo Y21T is the name of the next Y-series smartphone. In India, the smartphone is expected to be released on January 3rd. The smartphone has been shown in various leaks, including renders and some of the predicted specifications, ahead of its unveiling. Tipster Yogesh Brar, in partnership with Onsitego, has uncovered the specification poster for the upcoming Vivo Y21T. The poster has exposed the key specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

Vivo Y21T Leaked Specifications

The next Vivo Y21T will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 4GB RAM, according to leaked information. The device is also said to include 1GB of additional RAM. The tablet also has 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD slot. The Y21T has a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 per cent.

A 50MP primary sensor with an aperture of F1.8 will be included in the smartphone's triple-camera configuration. A 2MP macro camera with an F2.4 aperture and a 2MP bokeh camera with the same aperture will be included.

According to the leaked poster, the primary camera will enable Super Night Mode and Super HDR. A 'Multi Style Portrait' function will be available on the 8MP front-facing camera, which will add amusing filters to your selfies. It also features a feature called 'Super Night Selfie,' which claims to allow you to capture good selfies even in low-light situations. the upcoming Vivo Y21T will include a waterdrop notch on the front, identical to the previously released Vivo Y21. A rectangular camera module with triple rear LED flash is mounted on the back. All of this is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It's powered by Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11 layered on top.

The source also suggested, on the right side of the device, there is a fingerprint scanner, as well as a power button and volume rockers. Blue and White are the two hues available. According to rumours, the upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a price tag of around Rs 16,490 and with this price tag the phone is expected to compete with Redmi Note 11T 5G and Realme 8.

