Vivo Y21T launched in India with Snapdragon 680; Specifications and price

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Vivo Y21T smartphone in India. This handset was launched in Indonesia a couple of days back and now it has been unveiled in the Indian smartphone market. The all new Vivo Y21T packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood and supports 4G LTE. The Vivo Y21T will compete with the affordable smartphones such as the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Realme 8s. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the newly launched Vivo Y21T smartphone.

Vivo Y21T smartphone: Specifications

Vivo’s Y21T sports a 6.58 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and a water drop notch for the front camera sensor. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with up to 4 GB RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 1 GB and 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 1 TB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

On the camera front, the all new Vivo Y21T houses a triple camera unit at the back that includes a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 2 megapixel Bokeh lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the company has provided an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front.

For connectivity, the Vivo Y21T handset includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB type-C port, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The newly launched Vivo Y21T is a dual sim handset that runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

Vivo Y21T smartphone: Price and availability

Vivo’s Y21T is priced at Rs 16,490 in India for the single 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant. The handset is available for purchase in Pearl White and Midnight Blue colour options on all Indian e-commerce websites.

