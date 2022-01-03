Vivo Y21T with Snapdragon 680 chipset launched; Specifications and price

Vivo launched the Y21T smartphone in China with triple rear cameras and a water drop style notch display. The Vivo Y21T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and packs a battery with 18W fast charging support. This handset comes in two different colour options In addition, it comes in a single variant and is expected to launch in India next week. Let’s take a look at the pricing and specifications of the Vivo Y21T handset.

Vivo Y21T smartphone: Specifications

The all new Vivo Y21T is a dual-sim smartphone that runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11. The handset sports a 6.51 inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood, paired with 6 GB RAM that can be expanded virtually up to 2 GB and 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 1 TB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

On the camera front, the all new Vivo Y21T houses a triple rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens accompanied by 2 megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The company has provided an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front with an f/1.8 lens for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, the newly launched Vivo Y21T includes 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS, USB type-C and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device comes with sensors such as ambient light sensor, accelerometer, magnetometer, proximity sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo Y21T carries a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y21T smartphone: Price

The all new Vivo Y21T is priced at IDR 3,099,000 which is roughly Rs 16,200 in Indian currency for the single 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant. The handset is available on pre-order in Indonesia in Pearl White and Midnight Blue colour options.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.