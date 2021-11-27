Vivo Y32 (V2158A) Visits TENAA Certification Database with Similar Design to Y33s

Every month or week, a new Vivo device appears on certification websites, indicating that Vivo is constantly updating its mid-range segment with new devices. Recently, another forthcoming Vivo model was just disclosed on several Chinese certification sites. The device in question is the Vivo Y32, which is part of Vivo's Y series. The device has only lately been discovered on TENAA.

The Vivo Y32 has the model number V2158A and is designed to look like the Vivo Y33s. The Vivo Y33s was released last month, and it appears that the Y32 will be its sister with a similar design footprint. The phone boasts a water-drop notch display and a triple camera arrangement on the back.

Vivo Y32 (V2158A)

If we look at the pictures seen on the TENAA certification website, a Dual Camera system is housed in a rectangle-shaped camera module that can be seen on the backside. The camera's specifications are unclear at this time. The lock screen button can be seen on the right side, and it also houses the fingerprint sensor.

The phone recently received China's 3C certification, showing that it supports 18W fast charging. It also confirms that the phone would be a low-cost 4G device aimed at the Chinese market. There's not much information about the phone right now, but we expect it to pass more certifications soon and be released this year.

Vivo Y33s Features

The Vivo Y33s has a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a water-drop notch with a 60Hz refresh rate LCD panel. For optics, it has a 16MP single-camera arrangement upfront. It boasts a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple camera setup on the back.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the gadget and supports 18W quick charging. The smartphone comes preloaded with Android 11 and FunchTouch OS 11.1 on top of it. It contains a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

