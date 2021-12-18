Vivo Y32 with Snapdragon 680 launched; Specs, price and more

Vivo launched the Y32 as the newest member of the Y series smartphone in China. This Vivo handset features a water drop style notch display and two distinct cameras on the rear. The Vivo Y32 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood that was launched alongside the Snapdragon 695, Snapdragon 480 Plus and Snapdragon 778G chipsets. The company has claimed that this handset will offer a standby time of up to 27 days and up to 18 hours of talktime on a single charge. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the all new Vivo Y32 smartphone.

Vivo Y32 smartphone: Specifications

Vivo’s Y32 is a dual-sim smartphone that runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It was launched in China with a 6.51 inch HD+ display that has a screen resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM that can be expanded virtually up to 12 GB and 128 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y32 smartphone houses a dual camera unit on the rear that features a 13 megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a secondary lens of 2 megapixel with an f/2.4 lens. The company has provided an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front with an f/1.8 lens for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, the Vivo Y23 handset comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, USB type-C port, GPS/A-GPS and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device comes with sensors such as ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, magnetometer and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It carries a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The weight of the smartphone is 182 grams and 164.26 x 76.08 x 8 mm.

Vivo Y32 smartphone: Price

Vivo’s Y32 smartphone is priced at CNY 1,399 which is roughly Rs 16,700 in Indian currency for the single 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The handset is available in Harumi Blue and Foggy Night colour options.

