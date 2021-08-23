Vivo Y33s with 50MP cameras, Helio processor launched in India; price and features

Vivo has announced the launch of its ultra-slim Y33s to expand its smartphone portfolio in India. The highlighted features of Vivo Y33s are a 50MP rear camera setup, slim design, massive battery, MediaTek processor, and a lot more. The smartphone falls in the mid-range price category with a premium look, let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched smartphone.

Vivo Y33s price in India

The Vivo Y33s in India is priced at Rs 17,990 for 8GB+128GB storage. The Y33s also offers extended RAM 2.0 that makes use of up to 4GB idle ROM space to provide a lag-free experience. The newly launched Vivo Y33s will be available in two vibrant colour options - Mirror Black and Midday Dream. The device will be available across Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and across all partner retail stores starting August 23rd, 2021.

Vivo Y33s specifications

The Vivo Y33s flaunts an impressive 6.58-inch FHD+ in-cell display. The company promises that the display protects your eyes with a built-in blue light filter and also features a waterdrop notch design to accommodate the selfie camera setup. The handset bags a massive 5000mAh battery and 18W Fast Charge support.

Under the hood, the Y33s draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor and runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The device also features Multi-Turbo 5.0 that optimizes the memory to improve performance. The liquid cooling technology features an intelligent heat dissipation management system that keeps the smartphone cool, even while playing heavy-duty games.

The Y33s features a versatile triple-camera setup that captures the artistic depth and high-resolution image. It boasts a 50MP main camera sensor that captures clear photos through the day and night. The primary camera sensor is backed by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. 

On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera which comes with built-in camera features that include Personalized Portrait Mode and Super Night Selfie Noise Reduction technology to capture the best possible selfies in every possible lighting condition.

