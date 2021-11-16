Vivo Y50t with Snapdragon chipset, 4,500mah battery launched; Price and features

Vivo, the company popular for offering an array of smartphones across the globe has once again expanded its portfolio in its home country China. The company has launched the Vivo Y50t 4G smartphone with highlighted features like Snapdragon chipset, punch-hole camera cutout design, 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, massive battery, powerful RAM configuration, gaming features, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price, features and specifications of the newly launched smartphone.

Vivo Y50t Specifications

The Vivo Y50t flaunts a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel which is capable of producing a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2480 pixels. The display panel also offers a refresh rate of 60Hz and a punch-hole cutout design, placed at the top left corner to accommodate an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and also supports 4GB of extended RAM along with a storage of 128GB. You can also expand the storage with the help of a microSD card.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Vivo Y50t features a triple rear camera setup placed at the up left corner of the rear panel. The camera sensors include a 48-megapixel primary lens, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens, along with an LED flash. On the security front, the handset offers a face unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button.

The smartphone packs a beefy 4,500mAh battery along with an 18W charging support and runs an Android 10 operating system based on OriginOS 1.0. On the connectivity part, it offers 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo Y50t pricing

The Vivo Y50t comes with a price tag of Yuan 1,399 (approx USD 219) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The handset will be available for sale in China in Gradient Blue and Black colour options.