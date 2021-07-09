Vivo Y53a 4G with Helio G80 and beefy 5,000mAh goes official; price and specifications

The handset offers up to 128GB of onboard storage, but if that’s not enough then you can also expand the storage with the help of a microSD card.

Back in June Vivo launched its Y53s 5G smartphone with the Snapdragon 480 chipset and now the company has unveiled the 4G variant of the handset. The new phone comes with highlighted features like the MediaTek processor, a beefy 5,000mAh battery, a 64-megapixel triple camera module, a waterdrop notch design, Android 11, and a lot more in the bag. The design of the phone remains similar to the 5G model and the company didn’t make a lot of changes to the specifications. Let’s have a closer look at the price, availability, specifications, and features of the newly launched Vivo Y53s 4G smartphone.

Vivo Y53s 4G Specifications and features



The newly launched Vivo Y53s 4G flaunts a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The screen also houses a waterdrop notch design, which is there to accommodate the front camera setup for selfies and video calls. Under the hood, the Y53s 4G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, clubbed by an 8GB RAM.





The handset offers up to 128GB of onboard storage, but if that’s not enough then you can also expand the storage with the help of a microSD card. The smartphone will be backed by a hefty 5,000mAh battery, which can be filled up rapidly, thanks to the USB Type-C port. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for better security.



As far as cameras are concerned, the Vivo Y53s 4G is equipped with a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the handset features a 16-megapixel camera sensor underneath the waterdrop notch design. On the connectivity part, it offers dual SIM with VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.



Vivo Y53s pricing and availability



The Vivo Y53s is launched in Vietnam with a price tag of VND 6,990,000 (approx Rs 22,658). The smartphone will be up for sale in Black Blue and Blue Purple colour shades. As of now, there’s no word when the brand is planning to launch the phone in other markets like India.

Credits :Vivo

