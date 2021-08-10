Vivo Y53s with 64MP triple camera 3GB virtual RAM launched in India; price and specifications

Vivo, the global smartphone brand has expanded its Y-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Vivo Y53s. The handset comes with highlighted features like MediaTek processor, 64MP triple rear camera, beefy battery, latest FunTouch OS 11.1, Fast Charging support, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Vivo Y53s.

Vivo Y53s price in India

The Vivo Y53s is launched in India with a price tag of Rs 19,490 for 8GB+128GB storage. A superior blend of chic design, big battery and great camera capabilities, the all-new Y53s will be available in two dazzling colour options — Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow. The device will be available across the Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store and across all partner retail stores starting August 9th, 2021.

Vivo Y53s features and specifications

With a sleek body Vivo Y53s sports a stunning 6.58-inch FHD+ display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution and P3 colour gamut. The display also filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain. The device features an impressive side-mounted fingerprint scanner that unlocks the phone in just 0.24 seconds.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and the latest Funtouch OS 11.1, Y53s offers fast speed and excellent performance. The Multi Turbo 5.0 optimizes system performance, enabling the system to run smoothly even after prolonged usage. Gaming enthusiasts will also be eager to deploy Ultra Game Mode which offers customized audio effects. Apart from this, the extended RAM feature provides extra ROM space of up to 3GB that can be used to make switching between apps even smoother.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary camera with a GW3 image sensor that boasts 64 million physical pixel points and outputs four-in-one 16MP by default. The primary camera is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and the 2MP super macro camera draws focus as close as 4cms. The device also offers an HD front camera setup for selfies and video calls

The Vivo Y53s boasts a beefy 5,000mAh super capacity battery combined with an 18W Fast Charge that provides a trouble-free experience. The company claims that the handset lasts more than 14.3 hours of online HD movie streaming and 7.05 hours of resource-intensive gameplay.