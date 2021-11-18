Vivo Y54s with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 5,000mAh battery and Dual-Camera Setup Launched in China

Vivo is always aiming to extend its product portfolio, with a particular focus on the budget-friendly category. Moving forward in this way, Vivo unveiled the Vivo Y54s, a new Y-series smartphone in China. The Y54s is the company's most recent low-cost smartphone to be released in China. This 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. The camera configuration includes a dual-camera setup at the back and at the front narrow bezels surrounding the display with a front camera housed in a waterdrop notch. There's no indication yet on whether Vivo's Y-series smartphone will make its debut in India.

Vivo Y54s Specifications

The new Vivo smartphone features 6.51 inches and has a Full HD+ resolution with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone sports an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to small bezels and a tiny waterdrop notch on top. The Vivo Y54s is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on OriginOS 1.0, which is based on Android 11. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor is included in the handset's dual back camera configuration. The Vivo Y54s has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats.

For authentication, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a face ID. An AI face unlock, a 3.5mm headphone socket, a USB Type-C connector, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and other specifications and features are included. It comes pre-installed with OriginOS 1.0, which is based on Android 11. The Vivo Y54s has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone is 164.15x75.35x8.50mm in size and weighs 188.4 grammes.

Vivo Y54s Price and Availability

The Vivo Y54s is available in China for CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 19,800). The phone has a single storage combination of 6GB + 128GB. Lake Blue and Titanium Empty Grey are the two colour options for the new Vivo phone. The device is available for purchase on the company's website. The launch of Vivo Y54s in India is still unknown at the moment. As mentioned above, Vivo has yet to reveal any information on the Vivo Y54s' availability in India.

