Vivo Y55 5G Appeared on Geekbench Listing with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 8GB RAM; Read More

It appears that Vivo is planning to release another Y-series smartphone. The specifications for the next Vivo Y55s were leaked last week, and now a Geekbench listing has revealed yet another future handset from the Chinese smartphone maker. Vivo has recently released a slew of new Y-series smartphones. The Y76, 76s, and Y74 were recently announced in some markets outside of India. Now, Vivo is apparently working on a new smartphone called the Vivo Y55 5G, according to a report from mysmartprice. The next Vivo smartphone will support 5G networks, as the name says.

Using the IMEI database, the code name Vivo V2127 was confirmed to be the Vivo Y55 5G. The claimed phone's essential specifications have been posted on the Geekbench benchmarking site.

Vivo Y55 5G Geekbench Listing

The Vivo Y55 5G is expected to be released soon and the model number Vivo V2127 is can be seen on the Geekbench website. The IMEI website has already confirmed the new Vivo moniker. Now, the next Vivo phone's essential performance unit details are revealed in the Geekbench listing. The upcoming Vivo smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek processor. The model number for the chipset is MT6833V/ZA, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. At least 8GB of RAM will be included with the gadget. We may expect Vivo to include virtual RAM support in the phone's launch, which could allow it to borrow up to 5GB of memory from the phone's internal storage.

The phone will come pre-installed with Android 12. Depending on the location where it is released, it will feature a layer of Funtouch OS 12 or Origin OS. The Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests are also detailed in the listing. In both tests, it received 430 and 1438 points.

The Vivo V55 5G has only been sighted once, so information about it is limited. However, more information is expected in the coming weeks.

