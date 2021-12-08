Vivo Y55s 5G Launched in China with Massive 6,000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera & More; Price & Specifications

Every week, a new Vivo smartphone makes headlines, and in the most recent news, Vivo has unveiled a new Y-series smartphone with a large battery in its native market. The Vivo Y55s 5G, the company's newest 5G-enabled addition to the Y-series lineup. The new Vivo Y55s is packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, as previously leaked. Let's take a deeper look at the specifications to see what else the smartphone has to offer.

Vivo Y55s 5G Specifications

The new 5G smartphone by Vivo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, just like the recently announced Vivo Y54s and Vivo Y76 5G smartphones. The device comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Vivo Y55s boasts a 6.58-inch display with a dewdrop notch. The display is an LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a typical refresh rate of 60Hz.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y55s has a dual rear camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It includes a single 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

It has a large 6000mAh battery and a USB-C port on the bottom of the phone that allows 18W rapid charging. Dual-SIM compatibility, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a microSD card slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader are among the other features featured on the Y55s. The Vivo Y55s runs Android 11 and is only 199.8 grammes in weight.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y55s 5G is available in Blue, Pink, or Black and costs CNY 1,699 in China (approximately Rs. 20,000).

In related news, Vivo appears to be working on a few more Y-series smartphones for the Chinese market. The exact specifications for the Vivo V2140A and V2140A have recently been revealed on the TENAA certification website. These smartphones are expected to be released as the Vivo Y10 and Vivo Y32, according to reports. Another Y-lineup device, the Vivo Y33s 5G, is expected to be released soon. The Y33s 5G has only been seen on the 3C certification site thus far.

