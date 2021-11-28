Vivo Y55s details leak before official announcement

The Chinese 3C authority recently approved a Vivo phone with the model number V2164A. According to a previously seen IMEI database listing for the same device, it may be released under the Vivo Y55s moniker. The phone is now available for purchase on China Telecom's website. It has revealed all of the phone's specifications and images. The Y55s will be available in China on December 4th, according to the listing.

The Vivo Y55s weighs 199 grammes and measures 163.87 x 75.33 x 9.17mm. It features a Full HD+ resolution 6.58-inch LCD screen with a teardrop notch. The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front notch, and a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel auxiliary lens on the back panel.

The Vivo Y55s is powered by the Dimensity 700, which is listed with the model number MT6833. The device may only come in one configuration, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Vivo Y55s is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. According to the phone's 3C listing, it supports 18W fast charging.

Android 11 will come preinstalled on the device. Dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack are all mentioned in the device's specs. It also appears to include a fingerprint scanner on the side.

In China Telecom's listing, the Vivo Y55s is listed for 1,899 Yuan ($297). The device will be available in a variety of colours, including Ceramic Black, Mirror Lake Blue, and Cherry Pink Meteor, and will be available in the home market on December 4th.

