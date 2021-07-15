Vivo Y72 5G quietly launched in India for Rs 20,990; here are the details

The new Y series handset has arrived as a budget 5G smartphone with a dual primary camera module, an octa-core Snapdragon SoC, minimal bezels, and a beefy battery with fast charging support.

Vivo has quietly expanded its range of Y series smartphones in India by launching the Vivo Y72 5G today. The new Y series handset has arrived as a budget 5G smartphone with a dual primary camera module, an octa-core Snapdragon SoC, minimal bezels, and a beefy battery with fast charging support. The Vivo Y72 5G seems to be a rebranded version of the Vivo Y52s, which was launched in May in the brand’s home market of China.

Vivo Y72 5G specs and features

Talking about the specs, the Vivo Y75 5G features a 6.58-inch display bearing a resolution of 2,408 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, which is accompanied by the Adreno 619 and 8GB of RAM. Under the hood, the device is equipped with up to 256GB of native storage, and also supports microSD cards up to 1TB in size. Software-wise, the smartphone boots Funtouch OS 11, which is based on Android 11.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y72 5G is equipped with a 48MP primary camera on the back with an f/1.79 aperture and an LED flash. There’s also a 2MP sensor for depth sensing capabilities, which offers an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and video calling, the device is equipped with an 8MP camera on the front. The connectivity options of the 5G smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support completes the list of the specs.

Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, vivo India commented on the launch that, “vivo’s youthful Y-series is designed for millennials who are on the search for a smartphone that meets their expectations for an immersive experience. To cater that, we bring vivo Y72 with the latest 5G connectivity, so our customers are always on the forefront. Additionally, the all-new Y72, like its predecessors, offers best-in-class features giving customers a premium experience. With this launch, we continue to build a strong portfolio providing customers with a vast selection of smartphones across price points and an unmatched shopping experience.”

Vivo Y72 5G price in India

The Vivo Y72 5G has been priced at Rs 20,990 in India, which seems a bit high for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480-powered offering with dual primary cameras. The handset is available to buy in Prism Magic and Slate Grey across online and offline stores across the country.

Credits :Vivo

