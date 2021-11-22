Vivo Y74s smartphone launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset; Specs, price and more

Vivo launched the all new Y74s smartphone in China with a design similar to the Vivo Y76s that was launched recently. The handset comes with a dual rear camera unit and features a water drop notch on the display. The company has not made any official announcement for launching this device in India or any other country’s market. This handset is available only in China and will be targeting the mid-range customers with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. Scroll down to know more about the all new Vivo Y74s.

Vivo Y74s smartphone: Specifications

Vivo introduced the newest member of the Y series smartphone in China. The newly launched Vivo Y74s features a 6.58 inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz and 90.6 percent screen to body ratio. It has a water drop notch on the display for the front camera.

The Vivo Y74s carries a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity. There is a virtual 4 GB RAM support feature included as well. The handset is backed by a 4,100 mAh battery with 44 W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y74s has a dual rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The users can use features such as Portrait Mode, 1,080 pixels video recording, Night Mode and more.

The connectivity options include 5G and 4G VoLTE connection, dual-sim support, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection, 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB type-C port for charging and file transfer purposes. The device measures 7.79 mm in thickness.

Vivo Y74s smartphone: Price and availability

The newly launched Vivo Y74s smartphone is priced at CNY 2,299 which is roughly Rs 26,800 in Indian currency for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant. The device is available in Black and Blue colour options in Chinese retail stores.

