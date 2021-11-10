Vivo Y76s with MediaTek chipset, dual camera launched; Price and Specifications

Vivo Y76s has finally gone official in their home country China very silently without making any noise. The newly launched smartphone from Vivo comes with highlighted features like MediaTek chipset, 44W fast charging support, beefy battery, a dual-camera setup, waterdrop notch design, FullHD+ display, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Vivo Y76s chipset.

Vivo Y76s Specifications and Features

The newly launched Vivo Y76s flaunts a massive 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. The display offers an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. According to the company, the Vivo Y76s comes with a thickness of 7.79mm and weighs around 175 grams. Besides, there is also a waterdrop notch design that accommodates the 2-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

At the back, the Vivo Y76s offers a dual-camera setup with the combination of a 50-megapixel main camera sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and an LED flash for taking a picture in low light conditions.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y76s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The company has launched the smartphone in 4GB RAM variants as well. On the software front, the Vivo Y76s runs on the Android 11 operating system based on OriginOS 1.0.

The Vivo Y76s packs a 4,100mAh battery with a 44W fast charging tech which is capable of juicing up the phone much faster than the traditional charger. On the connectivity part, the handset offers dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo Y76s Price

The Vivo Y76s is launched in China with a price tag of Yuan 1,799 (USD 281) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. While the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is up for sale at Yuan 1,999 (USD 313). The smartphone will be available for sale in Galaxy Blue, Star Diamond White, and Starry Night Black colour options.