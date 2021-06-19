Vodafone Idea aka Vi; all prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Vodafone Idea aka Vi offers a total of five prepaid plans that provide one year of free access to Disney+ Hotstar, which is one of the most popular OTT services in India.

Vodafone Idea aka Vi is India’s third largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers with a total of 123.3 million users across the country. The company provides a number of prepaid and postpaid plans to its users. For the prepaid subscribers, apart from the unlimited voice-calling and data combo recharge plans, the company also offers a handful of packs for those looking for free OTT services. Some of these tariffs from Vodafone Idea or Vi provide free access to a subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, which is one of the most popular OTT platforms in the country.

So if you are a subscriber of Vodafone Idea or Vi and love to watch movies and TV shows on Disney+ Hotstar, then the listed below are all the Vi prepaid plans with free subscription to the OTT service.

Vodafone Idea Rs 401 prepaid plan (28 days)

Vi’s Rs 401 is the most affordable prepaid plan from the company to offer one year of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The tariff comes with a validity of 28 days and provides you unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day, and 3GB of data per day for the pack’s duration. The total amount of data provided by this recharge plan is 84GB, apart from additional 16GB of data. Notably, this plan also offers free internet access from 12 midnight to 6am without pack deduction. There’s also a weekend data rollover feature – carrying Monday to Friday’s data into Saturday to Sunday – and access to Vi movies and TV service.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 prepaid plan (56 days)

This recharge plan from Vi at Rs 601 offers 3GB of data with a validity of 56GB days, which results in a total of 168GB of data, apart from additional free 32GB of data. The other benefits of this pack remain the same as the Rs 401 tariff, including free unlimited calls to all networks, 100 SMSes / day, weekend data rollover feature, and binge all night offer (free access to internet from 12 midnight to 6am).

Vodafone India Rs 801 prepaid plan (84 days)

This is the one of the most affordable plans from Vi to offer a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with a validity of 84 days. This tariff provides unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day, weekend data rollover feature, free access to Vi Movies and TV service, and binge all night feature, just like the other plans. For a validity of 84 days, the Rs 801 Vi plan provides 3GB of data a day, which translates to 252GB of data for the duration of the tariff.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2,595 prepaid plan (365 days)

For all those looking for an all year long plan, Vi offers a prepaid pack that costs Rs 2,595 and provides a validity of 365 days. If you do a little math, this tariff is available at a daily cost of around just Rs 7 for a year with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar service. This recharge plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, resulting into a total of 547.5GB of high-speed data. All other benefits of this pack are the same as the other tariffs.

Vodafone Idea Rs 501 data top-up pack

Lastly, we have a data top-up pack from Vodafone Idea aka Vi that costs Rs 501. This pack provides a total of 75GB of data for a period of 56 days, which you can use without any restrictions. This data top-up plan also offers free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP at no additional cost.

So, these are all the prepaid plans available from Vodafone Idea aka Vi to provide one year of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. If you have found the recharge pack that suits your needs, then let us know in the comments below.

Which is the most affordable Vi recharge with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription? Vi's Rs 401 plan is the most affordable recharge tariff to provide one year of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for 28 days validity. What are the benefits of Vi's Rs 801 prepaid plan? Vi's Rs 801 prepaid plan provides you one year of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, apart from a validity of 84 days with unlimited calling and more. Which Vodafone Idea recharge plans offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription? Vodafone Idea aka Vi's Rs 401, Rs 601, Rs 801, and Rs 2,595 prepaid plans provide free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar service for a year.

Credits :Vi Website

