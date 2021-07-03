Vodafone Idea aka Vi postpaid plans; all tariffs from Rs 399 to Rs 1,099 detailed

Vodafone Idea provides a total of four postpaid plans, which are priced from Rs 399 to Rs 1,099. All of them come with unlimited calling functionality and up to unlimited data downloading features.

Vodafone Idea aka Vi is India’s third-largest telecom operator. The brand offers a handful of recharge plans for both its prepaid and postpaid subscribers. Most recently, we published the list of all prepaid plans from the telecom operator with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Today, we bring you the list of all the postpaid plans from Vodafone Idea. Below, we have mentioned all the details of the postpaid plans from Vodafone Idea or Vi, which are priced starting from Rs 399 and go up to Rs 1,099 for the most expensive recharge pack.

Related read: Vodafone Idea aka Vi; all prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan

This is the most affordable postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea aka Vi. The monthly tariff comes with 40GB of monthly data and an extra 150GB for online paid orders. There’s also a facility of 200GB of data rollover with the same pack. In addition, the recharge pack also provides unlimited calls to all networks, apart from 100 SMSes per month and a free subscription to Vi Movies and Vi TV.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 postpaid plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 499 postpaid plan offers unlimited calls to all networks across the country. The same pack also provides 75GB of data with 200GB of data rollover functionality. The recharge plan also provides 100 SMSes per month. Notably, the same pack is also equipped with free access to Amazon Prime Video for one year worth Rs 999, one year of subscription to Disney+ Hostar, and Vi Movies and TV subscription.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 postpaid plan

Talking about the Vodafone Idea Rs 699 postpaid plan, this tariff provides unlimited high-speed 4G data to its subscribers. Apart from unlimited calling to all networks across India, the Rs 699 postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea also provides 100 SMSes per month, one year of free access to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Vi Movies and TV.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1,099 postpaid plan

This is the most expensive postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea. Costing at Rs 1,099, this tariff comes with a lock-in period of six months. The recharge pack provides unlimited high-speed 4G data and 100 SMSes per month. You also get a Netflix subscription of one year worth Rs 5,988 for your TV and mobile devices. There’s also a one year subscription to Amazon Prime video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Vi Movies and TV. Notably, the same tariff also provides access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost and ISD calls to the USA & Canada at 50 paise per minute and UK at Rs 3 per min.

What are the postpaid plans from Vodafone Idea in India? Vodafone Idea provides a total of four postpaid plans, which are priced from Rs 399 to Rs 1,099. All of them come with unlimited calling functionality and up to unlimited data downloading features. What are the benefits of the Vodafone Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan? This is the most affordable postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea aka Vi. The monthly tariff comes with 40GB of monthly data and an extra 150GB for online paid orders. There’s also a facility of 200GB of data rollover with the same pack. What are the benefits of the Vodafone Idea Rs 499 postpaid tariff? Vodafone Idea’s Rs 499 postpaid plan offers unlimited calls to all networks across the country. The same pack also provides 75GB of data with 200GB of data roll over functionality. The recharge plan also provides 100 SMSes per month. Notably, the same pac

Credits :Vodafone Idea

Share your comment ×