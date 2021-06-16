What's happening with the PlayStation 5 restocks; Sony has an explanation

Sony has not been able to keep up with the existing orders and demands of Gamers in India. Despite the PlayStation5 launching in India on the 2nd Feb 2021 and pre-bookings starting as early as January 2021

What is causing the shortage of PlayStation 5 in India? What does Sony have to say about the shortage?

Sony agreed that there has been an unprecedented rise in the demand for online games and their New PlayStation 5 during this pandemic. And they are not able to keep up with the need of this demand due to production issues. Sony also pointed out that the main reason for the delay in the production of the PlayStation 5 console is the shortage of the smaller components required for the PS5. Sony aims to address this issue at the earliest and ramp up productions to meet the market demands.

Irrespective of the efforts to meet the market demands, Sony points out that the shortage of the PlayStation 5 console might continue all through 2021 to 2022.

What are the plans for Sony PlayStation5 restock?

So far, Sony has provided three restocks post the launch ie on May 17, May 27 and June 7, 2021. However, all these restocks, completely sold out in about 10 mins of going live. The next restock is yet to be announced by Sony but should be around the corner.

Where are you place an order for Sony PlayStation5?

Below are some of the online portals where we can place an order for the Sony PlayStation5.

Croma – https://www.croma.com/lp-playstation-5

Amazon – https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B08FV5GC28

Flipkart – https://www.flipkart.com/sony-playstation-5-cfi-1008a01r-825-gb-astro-s-playroom/p/itma0201bdea62fa

Reliance Digital – https://www.reliancedigital.in/

Vijay Sale – https://www.vijaysales.com/

ShopAtSC – https://shopatsc.com/collections/playstation-5

What is PS5 Digital Edition?

PS5 Digital Edition is very similar to PS5 but will not have a disc drive. The user will have to purchase and download the game directly onto the console. And since there is no disc drive, users will not be able to use the PS5 Digital Edition as a Blu-ray player.

What are the specs for the Sony PlayStaion5 and Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition?

Below are the Specs for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition respectively.

PLAYSTATION 5

Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz

Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz

16GB GDDR6,448GB/s,825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD,

Optical Disc Drive

4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS

Rs 49,990

PLAYSTATION 5 DIGITAL EDITION

Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz

AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)

16GB GDDR6,448GB/s,825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD,

No Optical Disc Drive

4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS

Rs 39,990

