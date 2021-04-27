What's new is the newly released Apple IOS 14.5? And should you update?

Most people wait for their phone to prompt that there is a software update available. Some of us manually check for the update in the settings. And then, some of us wait to quite some time before updating as we fear the new update might be buggy. Which one are you?

When Apple released IOS 14 last year, it was one of the most revamped IOS updates ever experienced by users. And now the new 14.5 IOS update has got us pumped up with the number of changes and features it brings to our iPhones.

Â

We have listed down some of the best features for you.

Â

App Tracking Transparency

Amongst all the features and updates made available in IOS 14.5, the most crucial one is App Tracking Transparency. Developers now need to seek/ask your permission before any app can access your random advertising identifier, which tracks all your activity across apps and websites. We now have a choice, if we want to share this information or not. Apple does it best by explaining the security feature in their video below.

Â

Unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask with your Apple Watch

To unlock your iPhone using your Apple Watch, both the iPhone and the Apple watch should have updated OS ( IOS 14.5 on the iPhone and watchOS 7.4 on the Apple Watch). Now you don't have to put on your passcode every time you want to use your iPhone while wearing a mask.

Does this pose a security risk? NO. Apple has thought of this. If the Apple Watch is not on your wrist, the feature will not work. And if you do put it back on, you will first have to enter the passcode on the watch. So rest assured, there is no loophole.

Â

AirTags Support

The new update now supports added features for the newly released AirTags. The Find My APP will now take advantage of the U1 chip to provide visual, haptic and audible feedback to track down AirTag if misplaced or lost. iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are the only two series that come equipped with the U1 chip.

Â

Choose a prefered Music Streaming APP.

With the new IOS 14.5, we can now choose a music streaming app of our preference. So now, when Siri is requested to play a music track, Siri will play music from the service we have selected as default.

Â

New Voices for Siri and other improvements

You cannot select the gender for Siri anymore. You can choose the region and one of the four voice settings for the selected region.Â Incoming calls can now be announced by Siri who can now provide additional details about the caller. AirPods and Beats headphones get a hands-free call answering feature. Siri can also create a group for FaceTime calls and dial emergency numbers.

Â

Loads of other smaller updates

The list of smaller updates available with IOS 14.5 is a rather long one. The update also includes support for third-party controllers like the latest Playstation Dual Sense controller and Xbox Series X controller. The list is visible when you wish to update to IOS 14.5. Below is a screenshot for your reference.

Credits :Apple India

Share your comment ×