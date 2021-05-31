What to expect from the iPhone 13 series from Apple

Like every year, we will receive a newly updated iPhone from Apple. Apple may or may not call it the iPhone 13. But here are a few things we know about the upcoming iPhone 13 so far.

Many rumours are going around on the internet about the iPhone 13. Not all are true or accurate. Some rumours originate from credible sources with a history of providing accurate information, while most are fake and meant to drive traffic to websites/channels. We have filtered down all the rumours and leaks about the upcoming iPhone 13 series from apple and summarised the things you be interested to know about the iPhone 13 series.

Display

According to the Koram publication The Elec, Samsung has started production for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max display. The new LTPO panels for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will sport a 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller cut-out for the True Depth face scanner on the front of the phone. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will continue to have a 60Hz display manufactured by LG. Apple was not happy with the battery performance of the planned 120Hz display for the iPhone 12 series. Hence we received a 120Hz display on the last years iPhone 12 series.

Design

The design aesthetics of the iPhone 13 series will be very similar to that of the iPhone 12 series. According to the leaked renders of the iPhone 13, the only significant change is to the camera module. The new renders sport larger camera mounts. Most of the other design elements remain unchanged and similar to last year iPhone 12 series.

Camera

Last year, Apple released the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a larger senor to accommodate the sensor-shift technology. This improved video stabilization on the iPhone 12 Pro Max to a great extent. Apple also proved that it could do wonders with a 12MP camera sensor. This year on the iPhone 13 series, we might see a larger sensor (megapixels) and sensor-shift technology coming to all the camera sensors of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

When will iPhone 13 release? Apple's iPhone 13 will launch in September 2021. Last year the launch of the iPhone 12 series was delayed due to the pandemic. This year we should not see such delay for the iPhone 13 launch. Will Apple call iPhone 13 the iPhone 13? We are still not clear if Apple will choose to call this years iPhone the iPhone 13. Since the same is not disclosed, we will continue to call it the iPhone 13. How much does the iPhone 13 cost? The iPhone should priced around the same as the iPhone 12 last year. But there are major improvements in specs, expect to find a major price hike. When will iPhone 13 be available for purchase in India? The Pre_orders for the iPhone 13 should begin at the end of September 2021 and deliveries before the end of November 2021.

Credits :

Share your comment ×