What to expect from the iPhone 13 series from Apple
Many rumours are going around on the internet about the iPhone 13. Not all are true or accurate. Some rumours originate from credible sources with a history of providing accurate information, while most are fake and meant to drive traffic to websites/channels. We have filtered down all the rumours and leaks about the upcoming iPhone 13 series from apple and summarised the things you be interested to know about the iPhone 13 series.
Display
According to the Koram publication The Elec, Samsung has started production for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max display. The new LTPO panels for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will sport a 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller cut-out for the True Depth face scanner on the front of the phone. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will continue to have a 60Hz display manufactured by LG. Apple was not happy with the battery performance of the planned 120Hz display for the iPhone 12 series. Hence we received a 120Hz display on the last years iPhone 12 series.
Design
The design aesthetics of the iPhone 13 series will be very similar to that of the iPhone 12 series. According to the leaked renders of the iPhone 13, the only significant change is to the camera module. The new renders sport larger camera mounts. Most of the other design elements remain unchanged and similar to last year iPhone 12 series.
Camera
Last year, Apple released the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a larger senor to accommodate the sensor-shift technology. This improved video stabilization on the iPhone 12 Pro Max to a great extent. Apple also proved that it could do wonders with a 12MP camera sensor. This year on the iPhone 13 series, we might see a larger sensor (megapixels) and sensor-shift technology coming to all the camera sensors of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.