WhatsApp features available on Apple iPhones only; Read more

WhatsApp releases new updates with the latest features and bug fixes for the app on different platforms. The app works in a similar manner on Android, iOS and Windows devices; however, there are some features which are limited to the iOS users only. These WhatsApp features are exclusive for the Apple iPhone users but they can be expected to come in Android and Windows devices as well in the future. Here we have a list of the WhatsApp features that are available on the Apple iPhones only, so read the story till the end.

View messages without sending read receipts

If you are an Apple iPhone user, then you can preview a message from any user or any group without sending a read receipt. You just need to press and hold the chat icon on WhatsApp to see the new messages without letting them know.

Save the images or videos in the iPhone gallery after it has been deleted from the chat

When any one of your contacts sends you an image or a video over WhatsApp and then deletes it from the chat, then you can view it in your iPhone’s gallery if you have downloaded it. This feature is available only on Apple iPhone as in the Android devices, the images gets deleted as soon as they have been deleted from the chat.

Blur the images with the help of drawing editor

You can blur the whole image or a portion of it before sending it to someone on WhatsApp with the help of the drawing editor. The drawing editor appears after you have selected a picture from the gallery.

Listen to voice notes without sending played receipts

You can listen to voice notes sent to you on WhatsApp without letting the sender know about it. You can directly play the voice note from the notifications bar by just pressing and holding it for sometime.

Crop videos before sharing it with someone

You can resize or crop the videos before sending it to someone on WhatsApp at the time of uploading it from the gallery.

So these were some unique WhatsApp features that are exclusive to iOS users only.

