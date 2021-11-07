WhatsApp may be working on a Discord like Communities feature

There's a lot of evidence that WhatsApp is working on a Communities feature. The possibility was first noticed by XDA Developers in October, and now WABetaInfo has confirmed it.

The Communities feature, according to WABetaInfo, appears to give group admins more control over their groups. This includes the ability to create groups within groups, which is similar to how channels are organised under a Discord community's umbrella.

Admins may be able to use a Community Invite Link to invite new users and then begin messaging other members. It's difficult to tell how these chats will appear in the future, but WABetaInfo reports that they appear to be end-to-end encrypted.

A subtle design change appears to be helping Communities stand out from regular group chats. Community icons will be squares with rounded corners, as WABetaInfo points out, a format that WhatsApp accidentally enabled (and then quickly disabled) in October. There's no word yet on when Communities will be released.

WhatsApp may be attempting to bridge the gap between itself and other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal by developing a Communities feature. WhatsApp's new privacy policy earlier this year caused user confusion about what it would share with parent company Facebook, resulting in a mass exodus to other apps. Telegram gained 70 million users after WhatsApp and Facebook's entire network of apps went down last month.