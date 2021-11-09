WhatsApp might soon support Novi integration for peer-to-peer payments

In WhatsApp beta version 2.21.23.10, XDA-Developers discovered code that points directly to Novi integration and payment transactions. This backs up similar findings from WABetaInfo from late last month, which also showed evidence of Novi integration and even showed off what it might look like:

Novi is Meta’s(Previously Facebook) digital wallet, and the company is now unifying all of its payment services for its various apps under the Novi banner. Users will be able to manage their Novi accounts directly from WhatsApp, it appears.

Because the Novi service is only available in the United States and Guatemala, the change could herald the arrival of P2P payments for WhatsApp users in the United States.

Only India and Brazil currently have the ability to set up WhatsApp payments to send and receive money. The messaging app has been "working to bring this feature to other countries," according to the company. Users of US Messenger can also send money to one another.

Novi is similar to other peer-to-peer (P2P) services. Users will be able to send digital currency (Pax Dollars) to one another almost instantly, transfer funds to a bank account, and even pick up the money at a nearby convenience store. In order to create an account, users must have a valid, government-issued photo ID. This ensures that the service is secure and that users know who they're sending money to.

It's unclear when this integration will be available on WhatsApp, but it could herald a significant expansion of the app's peer-to-peer capabilities.