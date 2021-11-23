WhatsApp receives new safety features called Message level reporting and Flash calls

Popular online instant messaging app WhatsApp has been facing a hard time improving features and security measures for the users. For the last privacy policy update, the app had received huge outrage from the users in India, but now the company has come up with something which will help users to gain trust in the security policies of the app. WhatsApp has introduced two new features called message-level reporting and flash calls. Let’s have a closer look at the features and how they are beneficial for the end-users.

What is Message level reporting?

The newly introduced Message level reporting feature will allow users to report accounts to the app. Users can flag a specific message to WhatsApp thanks to the new feature. You can long-press on a particular message to report or block the user. With the help of this feature, you can save a few clicks especially when it comes to blocking someone whom you don’t want to annoy you by sending a random text.

With the help of Message level reporting, you can deal with spam messages, targeted harassment, unsolicited messages, or messages of an illegal or criminal nature. According to WhatsApp, with the help of this feature, it has banned more than 2.2 million accounts in September.

What is Flash calls

Flash call is a feature for Android users and it's yet to be introduced for iOS users. With this feature users who are installing WhatsApp or reinstalling the app on a new phone will get an automated call on their phone number for verification instead of an SMS. According to the company, Flash calls is a much safer option compared to sending OTP via SMS.

The company has recently introduced some interesting features like one-time watch image and video sharing, vanishing messages, and more. WhatsApp is also testing a feature that will allow users to hide their last seen from specific users in their contact list. Let’s see when the company is planning to roll out that feature as well. For more tech-related updates stay tuned with Pinkvilla Tech and also follow us on the YouTube channel for exciting reviews and unboxing videos.