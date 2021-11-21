WhatsApp reportedly working on reaction notifications on Android

A new beta update of WhatsApp has been released namely 2.21.24.8 for Android users on the beta channel, revealing that the company is working on message reaction notifications for its Android app.

WhatsApp has been working on the message reactions feature for a few months now, which, as the name implies, allows users to react to messages in the same way that they react to posts and comments on the Facebook app.

Earlier, WhatsApp had no plans to notify users of message reactions, but the company later began developing it for the beta version of its iOS app, and it is now working on providing the same feature to its Android users.

According to the source, the message reaction notifications feature is "planned to be released in a future update," so even if you're on the most recent beta version, you won't see it in WhatsApp's settings menu. Furthermore, it's unclear when WhatsApp will make the message reactions feature available to all users, but when it does, we'll make sure to let you know.