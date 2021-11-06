Whatsapp Rolled Out New Feature to Link Multiple Devices without Keeping Your Phone Online

WhatsApp has been testing a feature that allows users to link their accounts to secondary devices and send and receive messages without having to use their primary smartphone for several months. WhatsApp's multi-device capability is available to both Android and iOS users. Even if you don't have a smartphone, you may now view your WhatsApp conversations from a PC or WhatsApp Web. However, on the same account, only four devices can be connected to the messaging app at the same time.

However, the feature is still in beta testing. The messaging platform announced in July that the long-awaited functionality would be available to all handsets with the most recent stable version. However, after months of anticipation, the feature is now available.

The option can be turned on under the app's "Linked Devices" section. It may be found by pressing the three dots symbol in the app's top right corner. You must opt into the feature - which is currently in "Beta" – when enabling it on your smartphone. You'll be unlinked from all devices before re-linking to a new one once you've enabled it. The procedures to use the new feature without internet in a smartphone are detailed below.

How to use WhatsApp on a phone that isn't connected to the internet

Simply launch the WhatsApp application and tap the three-dotted icon in the top right corner of the screen.

From the "Linked Devices" menu, choose "Link a Device." After that, the app will ask you to scan a QR code from web.whatsapp.com.

Because the feature is still in testing, you may need to select "Join Multi-Device Beta" if it appears for you.

Then, using the WhatsApp app, scan the QR code and you're ready to go.

After the main smartphone is not connected to the internet, the other connected devices will be able to receive and send messages for up to 14 days. This may be beneficial if you've misplaced your smartphone and need to communicate via WhatsApp, or if your smartphone runs out of energy but you're near a computer that's connected to it. However, in order for this feature to continue after 14 days, the user must reconnect the smartphone app.

On iOS, however, this feature is limited. You can't delete conversations or messages from a connected device. WhatsApp cannot be linked to a tablet or a second smartphone. To check if they have received the upgrade, users must update their WhatsApp to the latest version and click the three-dot menu. At last, touch the Linked Devices tab to enable the feature.

