WhatsApp's End-to-End encryption on backed-up chats explained

WhatsApp will be offering end-to-end encryption on chat backups. Testing in beta stage.

WhatsApp has been offering End-to-End chat encryptions for a long time now. They have many a time in the past emphasised how seriously they are about safeguarding users data and chats. With Apple recently restricting the apps from accessing user data without permission, other App developers or social media platforms are also reworking their data privacy norms.

In the case of WhatsApp, they have previously only provided End-to-End encryption on personal and group chats. But they are also providing a similar kind of encryption on chats backup. To understand what it means to the consumer, let's first understand how End-to-End encryption works.

WhatsApp's End-to-End encryption works by creating an encryption key between the sender and the receiver. This key encrypts(make the chat unreadable) the chats between the two users. No one can access this chat without the key, not even WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is testing a similar kind of encryption that a user can use to encrypt their chat backup. This way, no one else but the user with the encryption key can access those chat backups. Most of us use Google or Apple servers to backup our chats. With the End-to-End, our online backup on the respective serves will now be secure and only accessible to us. WhatsApp is currently testing this feature and will be rolling out in future updates.

In other news, WhatsApp has extended the May 15 deadline to accept their new revised privacy policy. Some WhatsApp features will be restricted if not accepted.

Credits :WhatsApp

