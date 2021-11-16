WhatsApp said to be working on new apps for Windows and macOS, New reports suggest

WhatsApp has been available on computers for some time, but it is essentially the mobile app repurposed for use on computers. According to an Italian source, this will change in the future, as the company is working on a completely new Windows and macOS application.

Aggiornamenti Lumia shared screenshots and gifs of the new software, revealing how it will look and what its main features will be.

The WhatsApp UWP (Universal Windows Platform, which allows the app to be used on Xbox as well) will have semi-transparent panels to match Windows 11. It will function even if it is closed, with notifications arriving as usual, and will start in less than a second.

ALumia revealed that the app will include a drawing feature that will be particularly useful for devices with touch-screen displays.

General, Account, Chats, Notifications, Storage, and Help will be the six categories of settings. The app resembles Skype in appearance, with the exception of some flat design elements and the traditional green colour of the conversation bubbles.

The new version will also be available on macOS, according to WABetaInfo. The main changes will be an improved user interface, but an exact release date has yet to be determined.