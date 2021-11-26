WhatsApp Web now allows users to design and send custom stickers

WhatsApp Web now has a built-in custom Sticker Maker feature that allows you to upload regular photos and turn them into stickers that you can send. It can be accessed by selecting 'Sticker' from the attachments icon (paperclip) and then selecting an image to add.

You can easily turn an image into the perfect sticker using a variety of editing options once it's been uploaded. Emojis, custom text, advanced cropping tools, and even the ability to layer more stickers on top of the one you're working on are among the editing tools available.

The custom Sticker Maker feature is currently only available on WhatsApp Web, but it is expected to be added to the desktop apps in the near future. There's no word yet on whether it'll be available on Android or iOS, but it's a possibility.

Sending your own stickers on WhatsApp isn't a new feature; there are multiple apps for iOS and Android that allow you to do so. However, having it built-in provides an unrivalled level of convenience, and we hope that other platforms will follow suit.

WhatsApp has been working to improve its user experience for some time, and in the last few months alone, it has added a number of new features. New security features such as Flash Calls and Message Level Reporting, as well as the ability to hide 'Last Seen' from specific contacts and even the ability to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without a smartphone connection, are among them.

