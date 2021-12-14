WhatsApp will make it harder for stalkers to track you

Recently, Meta's WhatsApp has been focusing on user privacy. Earlier this month, the company released new privacy tools to further limit the digital footprint we leave behind. Limiting who can see your Last Seen on the app is the newest addition to privacy features.

Users can share their Last Seen status with Everyone, My contacts, or Nobody at the moment. With beta users of the iOS and Android apps, the company is also testing a new My Contacts Except... option. Furthermore, it appears that WhatsApp is now hiding users' Last Seen from unsaved numbers with whom they haven't previously communicated.

As WABetaInfo reports, some users have noticed that they can no longer view the Last Seen status of certain numbers. In a support email, the company states:

Hi.

Thanks for your message.

To improve the privacy and security of our users, we’re making it harder for people you don’t know and haven’t chatted with from seeing your last seen and online presence on WhatsApp.

This will not change anything between you and your friends, family, and businesses who you know or have previously messaged.

If you have any other questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us. We’ll be happy to help!



Some WhatsApp users rely on third-party apps to keep track of other people's Last Seen statuses. These apps will no longer work as a result of this privacy-focused change, as users have never chatted with them or had their phone numbers saved.

Your Last Seen will be revealed to them once you save a number or initiate a chat with an unsaved one. The change makes it even more difficult for others — particularly strangers — to track you online. In the future, the company may remove the time limit on deleting messages for everyone.