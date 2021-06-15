When 5G will be available in India, here are the latest developments

Indian telecom giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have already announced their plans for the 5G services rollout. DoT has also given telcos permissions to conduct 5G field trials.

In the world of telecom and internet services, 5G is the latest technology. The next-gen communication network is touted to provide 10x speeds, 10x latency, and 100x concurrency when compared with current technologies. 5G will also improve network connectivity and support a greater number of products such as self-driving cars, medical equipment, gaming machines, and other IoT devices. Many countries across the globe have already deployed 5G services at various scales. So the real question remains, when 5G services will be available in India?

Indian telecom giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have already announced their plans for the 5G services rollout. DoT has already given permissions to telecom operators to conduct 5G services in the country. So let’s check out what is India’s 5G launch roadmap.

Airtel 5G service rollout plans

Earlier in January, Airtel became India’s first telecom operator to successfully conduct a field trial of 5G in Hyderabad. Most recently, the company started testing its 5G network in Gurgaon’s Cyber Hub area. Using the middle band spectrum of 3,500MHz, Airtel kicked off its 5G trial network in the city and managed to achieve a maximum speed of over 1GPs. The brand is working with the telecom equipment provider Ericsson to conduct tests. The commercial rollout of Airtel’s 5G services is expected to begin next year, soon after the government approves spectrum sale.

Jio 5G service rollout plans

Reliance Jio’s chairman Mukesh Ambani had already revealed that the brand will be launching its 5G services in the second half of this year. The telecom operator claims that its network’s hardware structure is already capable of providing 5G services. The company is working with equipment providers such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung to enable structure for 5G services in the country.

However, unlike Airtel, Reliance Jio hasn’t yet started conducting formal 5G trials. There’s a possibility that the company’s chairman might give some update on Jio’s 5G plans at the upcoming Reliance AGM 2021 event on June 24th.

Vi 5G service rollout plans

Earlier this year, Vi aka Vodafone Idea’s MD Ravinder Takkar revealed that the company is well prepared for the launch of 5G services. “We are ready with our future-ready network and are offering differentiated propositions in cutting-edge technologies like fixed wireless access, private wireless, and gigabit passive optical networks," Takkar was quoted saying. The existing 4G network of the brand is upgraded with 5G architecture and other necessary technologies like MIMO and dynamic spectrum sharing. The company will roll out its 5G services as soon as the spectrum is made available through auction by the government.

BSNL 5G service rollout plans

The state-run telecom operator BSNL hasn’t yet revealed when it will be launching its 5G services. Notably, the telco was one of the last operators to provide 4G services. We can expect some updates from the company regarding its 5G rollout plans in the coming months.

Conclusion

So, as of now, it’s not really clear when exactly consumers will be able to enjoy the high-speed 5G services. Additionally, the government hasn’t yet provided when it is planning to sell the 5G spectrum in the country. However, it hasn’t stopped the smartphone companies from launching 5G devices in the country. Several 5G phones are already available in India at different price points, and they will keep launching in the following months.

What 5G networks can do? 5G networks are capable of providing much higher internet speeds, better connectivity, and reliable communication than 4G services. Is India 5G ready? India's leading telecom operators like Airtel and Jio have already conducted field trials of their 5G networks, and will rollout services in the coming months. So India is 5G ready. Does Airtel has 5G? Airtel is currently conducting 5G network field trials across India. The brand is expected to launch its 5G services by the second half of 2020.

