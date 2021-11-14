Why do players like the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is popularly known for its negative reception, but the game possesses some good features also. Although many players have raised issues regarding the current product. Many people are complaining that the game is glitchy and they have to suffer the graphical impediments. But that also doesn't mean that every player is having a bad experience with the game, as many players are enjoying these new features in the GTA trilogy Definitive Edition.

The all-new GTA trilogy definitive edition comes with some very practical features. Like in this game players can replay the mission right away because of that they don't have to go back and cover huge distances and come back. In the earlier editions of the game, players had to go back and forth which was frustrating at times, that's why many players are appreciating this new feature.

5 best GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition features

The gyro controls

The gyro control feature is limited to the switch version, but still, you should know about this feature. The switch will allow you for gyro aiming with the help of motion control. It means that now you can line up your shots with precise aim. This feature can be helpful as the game progresses as you will need a high amount of accuracy in some missions. We can surely say that this is one of the best features from the GTA trilogy definitive edition. Players will have a completely new experience with the motion control. The Nintendo Switch with the current technology is taking full advantage of it.

GPS routes

The navigation system on the GTA trilogy definitive edition is a very good improvement over its predecessor. Now you will have a yellow GPS route with clear navigation and it will take you to your destination more easily. Players will save a huge amount of time by avoiding corners. If you are new to the GTA world then there is a strong possibility that you don't have a proper understanding of the layout of the map, but this feature can help you out. It will help you to get into the surrounding environment.

Let's go back in the past

Many players were eagerly waiting for these games to come. If you are a Vice City fan then you will like to visit the Ocean View hotel again. This game looks extremely good with the new lighting and shadows as it will offer a very nice blend of contrast from the original game. Many players will also enjoy finding out the differences between the new and the old game. The GTA trilogy definitive edition is welcoming all the players to go back in time. It's the same old game but in a new more polished avatar.

Mission replays

Earlier the game had some of the most difficult missions which required several retries. Because of that if the player fails to complete the mission then they had to go back to the mission giver which was extremely frustrating. But the GTA trilogy definitive edition makes this whole process a lot easier. Players can now restart the mission right away. This feature can be extremely helpful in some of the most difficult missions like the infamous Demolition Man. Although you will not get any mission checkpoints in the GTA trilogy definitive edition and you have to do everything from the beginning. This feature can save you a lot of time which was wasted in travelling earlier.

Visual enhancements

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has made some tremendous work with its visual enhancements. You will be able to see the high-resolution textures with some natural landscapes as you will be able to see more detailed grass and plants in the game. Nature will look extremely beautiful in the new GTA trilogy definitive edition. But unfortunately, these visual enhancements are not extended for the characters.