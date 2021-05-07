Why is an all-plastic body Sony Xperia Pro worth $2,498. It is a Real Pro

Most Manufactures label their phones pro to signify bumped up Camera or RAM or sometimes just the aesthetics. Sony's Xperia Pro get the title for a whole new reason.

Sony's Xperia lineup was once a very sought-out lineup as compared to any other smartphone manufacturers. The Phones featured best in class displays, cameras and they were responsible for the IP certification trend. But later, Sony lost its touch. The phones looked outdated. The camera sensors were not at par with those used by other manufacturers. And the spec sheet was equally disappointing. Their launches failed to meet the minimum sales requirements.

There were rumours that Sony might move out of the smartphone market completely. Then unexpectedly, Sony revealed the Sony Xperia Pro. The Pro didn't look that promising, it looked outdated because of the large bezel and chin. And the phone had an all-plastic body. Top it all, Sony is asking $2,498 for the Pro.

Do not judge a book by its cover. In this case, do not judge the Xperia Pro by its shell.

The Xperia Pro was developed with creators in mind. Yes, it's a phone like any other, but Pro is much more than just a phone. The phone comes in a similar encasing as that of sony's mirrorless camera range. And apart from just looking like a Mirco DSLR, the Xperia Pro incorporates custom camera controls just like a DSLR so that you can have control of every shot you take or a video you capture. All that magic through seemingly small image sensors as compared to other manufactures.

The Pro comes with a triple camera setup 12MP+12MP+12MP for the rear and an 8 MP snapper for the front camera. The phone can also function as an external monitor of Sony DSLR cameras(which usually cost thousands of dollars). And since the Sony Xperia Pro is 5G enabled, you can directly live stream 4k content without the need for a computer.

The phone is encased in an all-plastic body, for the very reason that it can stand being mounted and dismounted as a DSLR monitor end number of times. The pattern and feel of the plastic body are also very similar to that found on Sony's professional range of DSLR cameras.

So if you are still wondering why the Sony Xperia Pro costs $2,498, maybe you should read the article once again. The Sony Xperia Pro is probably the only phone which stands true to the Pro title.

Credits :Sony website

