Winamp teases a brand-new look and invites beta testers

It appears that one of the most popular music players from the past is making a comeback. The new Winamp promises to be more than just a music player, with a completely redesigned user interface. But the fact is who still listens to music that is only available offline? Are you that one of a niche old school kind?

The website greets you with a new Winamp logo that adheres to the modern flat design language and emphasises the opportunity for fans to interact with artists. Users will also be able to listen to online radio and podcasts through the app.

It appears that Winamp is attempting to create a music-centric social network. If the concept appeals to you, you can sign up to be a beta tester with nothing more than your name and email address.

Winamp was a Microsoft Windows media player created by Justin Frankel and Dmitry Boldyrev's company Nullsoft, which was later sold to AOL in 1999. In 2014, it was purchased by Radionomy. It has been freemium since version 2 and supports extensibility with plug-ins and skins, as well as music visualisation, playlists, and a media library, all of which are supported by a large online community.

Watch the First look and Unboxing of newly launched PLAYFIT Slim and PLAYFIT Strength smartwatches here