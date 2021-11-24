Windows 11 based Lenovo QRD housing Snapdragon 8cx spotted on Geekbench

Qualcomm announced yesterday that it will begin using the "Gen1" style of naming for its Snapdragon chipsets, beginning with the flagship – the former 800-series has been renamed to Snapdragon 8, and Gen1 will be the first chip to be released (on November 30). Other chips, such as the cx line for Windows-on-ARM devices, are also affected by this change.

Lenovo appears to be working on just such a device, as evidenced by this Geekbench result from the Lenovo QRD, which features a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor.

The first Snapdragon 8cx, based on the Snapdragon 855, was announced at the end of 2018. Last year, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 arrived, a refinement of the design (the cx line had already adopted the "Gen" naming convention, though with a space).

The Gen 3 design and the QRD are both unknown to the public. One thing is sure that it runs Windows 11, but it could be a tablet or a laptop – perhaps a follow-up to the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G, a Windows 10 laptop that used the original 8cx chip to offer always-on 5G connectivity and a fanless design back in January. We don't need to tell you why a fanless ARM-powered laptop would appeal to manufacturers like Lenovo.

We also know that the multi-core score of 5,000+ is nearly double what we've seen in early Snapdragon 8 Gen1 phone benchmarks. The single-core result is nearly identical, implying that the 8cx Gen 3 uses the same Cortex-X2 prime cores as the 8cx Gen 2, but with twice as many prime and big cores and fewer small cores (the total count is still listed as 8).

Also, even if it doesn't have a fan, the tablet or laptop QRD probably has better cooling than phones. Finally, keep in mind that cross-platform benchmark comparisons (in this case, Windows-Android) aren't always accurate.

