Windows 11 build 22504 insider update includes improved theming and customizable emoji

Windows 11 update for Insiders for this week has been rolled out, this time build 22504. Following the release of a new Media Player app yesterday, this build includes some improvements to theming in various parts of the OS, as well as the ability to customise some emoji.

Microsoft has expanded the themes available for the touch keyboard in Windows 11 to include more input methods. If you use input method editors (IMEs), the emoji panel, or voice typing, the theme you set for your touch keyboard will now be reflected. These theming options can be found in the Personalization section of the Settings app, on a new page called Text Input.

Additionally, Microsoft is allowing users to individually customise the faces of people in emojis that include multiple people. Before sending the emoji, you can customise the skin and hair colour of each character for couples, people holding hands, and families. This feature is currently being rolled out to a subset of Insiders, so it may not be available to everyone.

Apart from these two changes, Windows 11 build 22504 is a minor update. Following up on the mute icon that was introduced a few weeks ago, you can now activate it with a keyboard shortcut. There's also a.NET Framework update, which adds native support for ARM64 devices. Microsoft is also making it so that apps on tablets with screens of 11 inches or smaller now launch in fullscreen mode by default. This is also true for convertibles in tablet mode.

This build includes, in addition to the larger changes, the usual list of fixes for various aspects of the operating system. The complete list is available below:

Start

Fixed an issue believed to be the root cause of icons not displaying correctly in the Recommended section of Start (showing the wrong or a generic icon) sometimes.

If you open Start and immediate press Shift + F10 or the context menu key, the context menu should be aligned with the search box now.

Taskbar

Fixed an issue leading to an explorer.exe crash in recent builds if there were issues loading the battery icon in the Taskbar.

Made some changes to help the clock in the Taskbar update more reliably, including addressing a recent issue where it wasn’t updating at all over Remote Desktop.

Mitigated a positioning issue that could cause the date and time to get clipped off the end of the Taskbar.

If you’ve updated the critical and low battery level notification definitions, the battery icon in the Taskbar will now align with that, rather than using the default values to show a warning.

Right-clicking the date and time in the Taskbar will now dismiss the Notification Center if it’s open so that you can see the context menu options.

Input

Keyboard lights (for example, for caps lock) should work properly again now with this build.

We’ve made a few more tweaks to our emoji search keywords based on feedback, including improving results for the day, night, and face with a raised eyebrows. Please continue sharing feedback with us about this under Input and Language > Emoji Panel in the Feedback Hub.

Fixed an issue that was causing the kaomoji list in WIN + . to be blank when accessed while using a Chinese IME.

Fixed an issue with the emoji panel search results that could lead to a single gif being displayed repeatedly with certain queries.

Mitigated an issue resulting in IMEs not working with certain games.

Addressed an issue where the options under Settings > Personalization > Typing to change the settings “Show text suggestions & add a spacebar after I choose a text suggestion” for the touch keyboard might unexpectedly not display.

If you make a long pause while using voice typing (WIN + H), it should be able to resume listening more reliability now.

Fixed some inconsistencies between actual listening status and the microphone visual in voice typing.

The text should no longer be unexpectedly duplicated if the caret is moved while using voice typing.

Windowing

Selecting snap layout options should no longer randomly put windows on your other monitor sometimes.

Settings

The brightness and volume sliders in Quick Settings should no longer randomly become invisible.

Fixed an issue preventing Adjusting active hours from being set manually.

Addressed an issue that could result in the touch keyboard occluding the password entry field when connecting to a network in Quick Settings.

Other

Fixed a scaling issue that was causing the update prompt dialog (and other dialogs of that style) to get cut off and not draw correctly after the DPI change.

Improved the positioning of the context menu when right-clicking the bottom corner of the desktop.

Mitigated an issue related to TCPIP which could result in bug checks when waking a device.

Fixed an issue where high priority notifications (such as an alarm) would sometimes unexpectedly dismiss without you engaging with it, leading to it randomly reappearing the next time a normal priority notification came in.



As expected, this build includes a list of known issues. This time around, the list is relatively short, but keep in mind that there may be problems that aren't listed here. These are just the ones that Microsoft is aware of.

General

Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.

We’re investigating an issue where some PCs are unable to install new builds or other updates. The PC may report an error code 0x80070002. If you are experiencing this issue, please reboot your PC and try again.

Some devices may bugcheck with error code 0xc1900101-0x4001c when installing this build. If you hit this, after the device rolls back to the previous build, you may want to pause updates until we release a fix.

Start

In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

Taskbar

The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

Windowing

Hovering your mouse back and forth between different desktops in Task View will result in the displayed thumbnails and content area unexpectedly shrinking.

Search

After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

Microsoft also took the time to clarify that no new Dev channel builds will be released during Thanksgiving week.