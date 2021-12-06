Windows 11 soon to feature an improved airplane mode and notification center

The Action Center has been replaced by a new Quick Settings menu in Windows 11, and notifications are now housed above the calendar UI in a separate box. The new Quick Settings in Windows 11 seem to be similar to the Quick Settings in Windows 10X, and they allow you to enable features like aeroplane mode without having to go through menus or the full Windows Settings app.

In the current scenario, Windows turns off all wireless connections, including cellular (if available), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, if you open the Quick Settings menu in Windows 11 and click the aeroplane icon.

Microsoft is working on a new feature that remembers when you turn on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi while in aeroplane mode. For example, if you manually enable Bluetooth while the device is in aeroplane mode, Microsoft will remember your preference and enable Bluetooth automatically the next time you toggle the aeroplane mode.

According to Microsoft officials, this would make it easier to listen to headphones and stay connected while travelling. This is something like we have seen on the Android 11 update that does not turn off Bluetooth in Aeroplane mode if you are using one.

Notification Centre

The notification centre in Windows 11 has been relocated to the Calendar flyout, as you're probably aware. Clicking on the date and time will take you to the notification feed.

Microsoft is currently working on a number of changes to enhance the notification centre experience in Windows 11. Microsoft is A/B testing a new feature in the latest preview update, which stacks and displays three high priority notifications at the same time.

This will apply to apps that send high-priority notifications, such as phone calls, reminders, and alarms, as well as others that use Windows notifications.

The updated notification centre behaviour in Windows 11 may reduce clutter because the feed will house up to four notifications at once, including high priority notifications and one normal notification.

Microsoft is currently testing notification centre improvements in the Dev Channel with a small group of users, so it isn't yet available to all testers. Microsoft is also experimenting with new Start Menu and taskbar customization options.

Unsurprisingly, there’s no ETA as to when these nifty improvements could go live in the production channel, but you can expect them as part of the next major Windows 11 update, scheduled to arrive in October or November 2022.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.