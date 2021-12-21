WK Life launches an attractive range of power banks starting at Rs 499

Gen Z lifestyle brand WK Life has expanded its foot in the mobile accessory segment in the Indian market with the launch of its new range of power banks. The company has introduced a new lineup of power banks that come in three different battery power capacities and designs. The newly launched power banks include Wk Life HP-067 Luxury, Wk Life WP-004, and Wk Life WP-133. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specification of the power banks.

Wk Life HP-067 Luxury, Wk Life WP-004, and Wk Life WP-133 price

According to the company, the newly launched power banks will be available for a starting price of Rs 499. All three models will be up for grabs via offline and online stores.

Wk Life HP-067 Luxury, Wk Life WP-004, and Wk Life WP-133 features

The new WK Life power banks -- Wk Life HP-067 Luxury, Wk Life WP-004, and Wk Life WP-133 -- come with six months warranty and are enabled with protection features against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging while using the devices. The onboard IC provides over current/voltage protection for the phone's battery.

Wk Life HP-067 Luxury and Wk Life WP-133 are equipped with 10,000mAh battery capacity, whereas Wk Life WP-004 has 2400 mAH. The power banks boost features like fast charging technology and USB Type-C charging. The newly-launched devices can be purchased via both online and offline stores.

“The requirement for a high capacity power bank is essential and WK Life lives up to its promise of excellence and providing long-lasting power. Our new mobile Power bank empowers consumers to get on with their busy lives, without worrying about their phones losing their charge. The Power bank also sports multiple security features to keep safety as a priority. All these power banks are perfect for travel (safe to take on a plane), camping trips, music concerts, fishing trips, and any other outdoor activities. They have the smallest and lightest design and are more convenient to carry. It can easily slip it in a bag or pocket,” said Mr. Rohit Sahni, Director, WK Life.