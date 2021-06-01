Worlds Largest supplier of Meat, JBS, was hacked. IT systems in the USA and Australia affected

Nothing is secure these days. The worlds largest supplier of meat products, JBS, was hacked. JBS faced system issues around the USA and Australia branches.

Latest in the world of cyber-attacks:- The world's largest suppliers of meat products, JBS USA, hacked. JBS released a statement calling these attacks "organised cybersecurity attack". JBS, headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, USA, said that the servers supporting their North American and Australian IT systems were affected.

JBS sprung into action and suspended all the affected systems. Furthermore, they notified the local authorities and activated the companies global IT network of professionals. JBS also stated in their statement," The company took immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company's global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation. The company’s backup servers were not affected, and it is actively working with an Incident Response firm to restore its systems as soon as possible."

Is the customer data compromised?

So far, there have been o reports of customer data leaked or misused. JBS released a statement saying, "We are not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation." JBS also added, "Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers."

No One is Safe.

Paul Rosenzweig a former senior Department of Homeland Security official also commented, "This shows that nothing is safe. Not the meatpacking industry, not the chemical industry, not the wastewater treatment industry, not Sony. Nothing.”

Very recently, the Colonial Pipeline was also a victim of such a cyber attack. And Colonial Pipeline ended up paying the ransom amount demanded by the attackers. Regarding the recent cyber attacks, Paul Rosenzweig said, "Until they actually pay consequences, they’ll keep doing it. I mean, the Colonial guys got away with $50 million or whatever it was – not bad for a week’s work. Who knows what the JBS guys might get away with? So long as the internet is a place of anonymity, the criminals will be able to act with impunity And why would they stop?”

